ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Former NFL star and his wife, Keith and Tia Sims, are on a mission. Their goal: educate families on the benefits of traveling in an RV. The Sims family is passionate about RV travel and the life and memories they have created inside an RV. So, they are out to teach people about the strength, bonding and benefits RV travel can bring families.

Keith and Tia Sims join us from New York for more on their RV lifestyle and tips for a cost effective RV vacation.