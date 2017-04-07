× Key university speeches no longer need to be memorized

URBANA, Ill. (AP) _ Speakers at ceremonial University of Illinois events are now able to use a teleprompter instead of burying their heads in scripts.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Chancellor Robert Jones and President Timothy Killeen used rented teleprompters for the university’s sesquicentennial kickoff event.

Robin Kaler is spokeswoman for the Urbana campus. She says Jones is comfortable using the device. It projects text in front of a speaker on clear screens. The speaker can look at his audience while reading the speech.

Kaler says it’s better for a speaker to engage with his audience but not have to memorize a long speech.

The sesquicentennial devices were rented from a Chicago company.

They will be in use again May 13 for the commencement ceremony in Memorial Stadium. Rental cost is about $1,200.

Information from: The News-Gazette