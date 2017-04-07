Lindbergh HS band plays 36-hours straight for cancer research

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Today marks the fourth annual Lindbergh High School Music-thon. The high school’s band will play for 36-hours straight in an effort to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.

Over the course of four years, the band’s event raised over $10,000 for cancer research in honor of classmate, Alex. Alex passed away from cancer four years ago and his friend, Luke, wanted to find a way to pay tribute to him. This started the idea of 36-hours of music to celebrate the talents of young musicians and raise awareness for childhood cancer research.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins us from Lindbergh High School for their annual 36-hour music-thon.