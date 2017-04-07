Man shot, killed outside St. Louis city bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-One man is dead after an overnight shooting outside of a north St. Louis bar. The violence unfolded on Kossuth Avenue near Grand around midnight.

Police arrived at the scene and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At least 30 evidence markers were located.

The man who was shot and killed was the only person wounded. Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the case.

There are no suspects at this time.

There was a convertible and a truck inside the crime scene tape. The shell casings were close to each vehicle but at this point, police don`t believe either vehicle was involved in the shooting.