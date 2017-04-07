MetroLink security summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI) – A wave of violent crimes—among them murders and attacks—on MetroLink trains in recent weeks is prompting officials to look for new safety solutions.

Most recently was on Wednesday at the UMSL South MetroLink Station. That's when a fight between two passengers turned deadly. Jesse Boone, 22, was allegedly shot and killed by 18-year-old Djion Oates.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson, and MetroLink CEO Jon Nations spoke out about the issue.

"One way or another, that's getting fixed. Since these most recent incidents where people were on the line, we have increased our operations on the line. We have more drug unit and undercover officers," Stenger said.

Stenger is planning to host that meeting next Wednesday.

"We know there are issues in and around MetroLink, and having the city and county police come together with metro is overdue," Krewson said.

"On an overall scale, the security situation on the MetroLink requires a cooperative response as we talked about before among jurisdictions,” Nations said.