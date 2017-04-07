‘Most Beautiful Church in America’ located in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – It was Kentucky versus St. Louis in a special "Most Beautiful Church in America" bracket inspired by the NCAA Basketball Tournament. St. Francis de Sales Church made it the "Ecclesiastical Eight" before advancing to the "Faithful Four." It just won the "National Churchpionship," of sorts. All part of ArtandLiturgy.com’s second annual ‘Most Beautiful Church’ tournament. The church beat out St. James Church in Louisville, Kentucky for the title.

The bracket-style championship was held by Granda Liturgical Arts. In the final voting, St. Francis De Sales got more than 9,200 online votes to St. James's 8,600.

The neo-Gothic church in south city imitates or is under the influence of gothic forms or features. The church’s stained-glass windows are very famous. They were installed by the Emil Fry Company and they are still working on these windows and the restoration of these windows.