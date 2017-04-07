Re-Opening of Arch grounds set for April 8

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend, St. Louisans have the opportunity to celebrate the re-opening of the Gateway Arch Grounds. The National Park Service, City Arch River Foundation and Great Rivers Greenway is set to welcome St. Louis back to the arch grounds for a free, community event Saturday, April 8.

The event features food and drinks from local restaurants, kids activities and lawn games, a Discovery Map scavenger hunt and National Park Service Ranger Programs. Also, the National Park Service rangers will be hosting several music based performances over the history of the Mississippi River Expedition.

The event to celebrate the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial renovation begins at 11 am with an opening ceremony, followed by speeches from St. Louis dignitaries at 12:30 pm.

Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation Rhonda Schier joins us for more on the grand re-opening of the Arch grounds.

For more information, visit www.gatewayarch.com or www.cityarchriver.com.

Spring into Your Park

Saturday, April 8; 11am to 4pm

Gateway Arch Grounds, North Gateway, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial

Downtown St. Louis; free and open to all ages