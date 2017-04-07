× Renovation of Dick Van Dyke’s childhood home ramping up

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Work could begin this summer to restore actor Dick Van Dyke’s childhood home in eastern Illinois.

The News-Gazette reports a contractor has been chosen for the renovation of the Danville home where Van Dyke grew up. The actor’s foundation also is raising money for the project, with a goal of eventually opening the home to the public.

The house near Danville High School fell into disrepair after its last owner died in 2011.

By 2015 the city was considering tearing down the structure. When word reached Van Dyke, the star of “Mary Poppins” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” scheduled a trip to Danville in 2016 to lead the fundraising effort to save the home.

His foundation now owns the property.

