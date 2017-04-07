× Rookie Dominates Cardinals, Reds Win 2-0

Amir Garrett threw six shutout innings in his Major League debut and led the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 win over the Cardinals Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cards managed just two singles off Garrett in his initial start. Mike Leake pitched very well for the Cardinals. He tossed eight innings in his first start of the season, allowing just one run, a run scoring double to the Reds Joey Votto in the sixth inning. The Reds added an insurance run in the ninth inning when Scott Schebler homered off Cards reliever Kevin Siegrist to make it a 2-0 game.

The loss drops the Redbirds to 1-3 on the young season. Michael Wacha will make his 2017 season debut on Saturday for the Cardinals when they host the Reds again. Game time is 1:15 PM at Busch Stadium.