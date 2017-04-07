STL Moms – Kids and Melatonin

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – If you struggle to get your children to fall asleep, a natural supplement some parents are turning to is melatonin.

Melatonin is naturally released from everyone’s brain causing sleepiness, but when exposed to too much light or if you are not tired from various circumstances, it becomes inhibited. In order to have the melatonin release and fall asleep, you can take a supplemental, over the counter melatonin pill. There is no evidence to becoming addicted to the pill, but it becomes habitual. With children, doctors recommend using the melatonin pill in unusual situations such as jetlag or at the end of a vacation and you are off schedule.

Pediatric Doctor Kathleen Berchelmann with Mercy Children’s Hospital joins us for more on the impact of melatonin on children.

