STL Post-Dispatch music critic reveals upcoming events

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis is going to be jam-packed full of music and comedic events in the coming weeks. From the Pageant and the Ready Room to Busch Stadium, Scottrade Center and the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, artists of all types are getting ready to hit the stages all across the St. Louis area.

Upcoming events include Neil Diamond’s 50th Anniversary Tour, Ashes to Stardust: The Music of David Bowie, comedian Chris Rock, Gene Simmons at the Pageant this Saturday (4/8) and DJ Premier and Betty Who at the Ready Room.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson joins us for more on the musical events hitting the STL music scene.