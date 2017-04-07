Wizard World Comic Con this weekend in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Wizard World Comic Con is in St. Louis this weekend. It's not all just superheros and villains.

The event also features actors from popular TV shows and movies!

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is at America's Center with a St. Louis native in town for the big event.

Ticket prices are $79.95 in advance and $90 at the door, plus fees. Weekend passes are available.

One-day admission is $40-$60 plus fees.

Two children 10 and under can be admitted free with a paid adult ticket. VIP packages, autographs and photo opportunities are priced individually.

Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con

3-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza

To learn more visit: wizardworld.com/comiccon/st-louis