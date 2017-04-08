City hosts Stray Rescue fundraiser as parties work out details of merger               

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A new and more positive future may be on the way for unwanted cats and dogs in the city of St. Louis. One week ago, it was announced that the city will privatize much of the work of its Animal Care and Control department and that Stray Rescue of St. Louis will take over those operations, which includes the shelter, adoption, and medical treatment of stray animals.

The arrangement is not yet finalized as both sides work on a definitive contract.

The goal is to make St. Louis one of the most humane cities for animals in the country by reducing the number of animals entering area shelters and increasing the number who find homes.

On Saturday night, Stray Rescue and the city of St. Louis hosted “Barks and Boas,” a fundraiser to help the rescue group. Stray Rescue spends about $1 million a year rescuing and then adopting dogs and cats. They hope to raise close to $100,000 at Saturday’s event.