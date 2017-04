Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Spring is in full swing! With nice, warmer weather in the forecast, many will be heading outdoors to enjoy. John Brown and James Lord from Deck & Patio Living join FOX 2 to share some of the latest trends in deck and patio projects that can make an outdoor space more enjoyable, no matter what the weather.

Deck & Patio Living suggest if you are interested in starting an outdoor living project such as a patio or deck, it is best to call a professional contractor who will meet you in person to best determine in the space they will be working with and to efficiently create a bid. Deck & Patio Living will be at the St. Charles Home Show this weekend to answer any questions and to show pictures of layouts and previous projects.

For more information, visit www.deckandpatioliving.com.