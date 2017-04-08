× Diaz hits 2 homers to back Wacha as Cardinals beat Reds 10-4

ST. LOUIS _ Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Saturday to spoil Bronson Arroyo’s return to the majors.

Wacha (1-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts against just one walk in his first start of the season. The Cardinals (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Reds, who had won three traight, fell to 3-2.

Wacha struggled a year ago, going 7-7 with a 5.09 ERA in 138 innings over 27 games (24 starts), but earned a spot in the rotation with a strong spring, posting a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings over seven starts.

The Reds called up 40-year-old Arroyo (0-1) to make the start. Arroyo, who spent 2 1/2 years out of the major leagues with elbow and shoulder troubles, allowed six earned runs on six hits over four innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

By NATE LATSCH

Associated Press