Girl Scouts’ largest community service project helps families in need this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Remember those “April Showers” plastic bags you found at your door last weekend? Don’t forget today is pick up day!

Girl Scouts throughout eastern Missouri will be going door-to-door, collecting bags filled with personal care items as part of Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri’s largest community service event called April Showers. Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri began the program in 1998. Since then, they have collected more than 18 million items as part of the initiative. The organization works in collaboration with Operation Food Search and other nonprofits to distribute the items, which account for a large percentage of personal care items donated in the region. Last year, Girl Scouts collected nearly 1.1 million items, including shampoo, toothpaste, soap, shaving cream, diapers and first-aid kits.

Participants are asked to fill plastic bags with personal care items and place outside their front door by 9:00 A.M. today for a local Girl Scout troop to pick up.