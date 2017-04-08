Local band Graffiti Bridge pays tribute to Prince in performance next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Are there any Prince fans in the house? You don’t want to miss an upcoming performance from local group Graffiti Bridge as they present “A Tribute to Prince.” Percussionist Jeff Bradley and Lead Vocalist Ryan Jordan join FOX 2 to share more about their upcoming performance on Saturday, April 15 at The Pageant.

Not only is it sure to be a fun night remembering the late music legend, but it will also be a charitable evening as 50% of proceeds will be going to the MS Society.

Doors open at 7:00 P.M. and Graffiti Bridge takes the stage at 8:00 P.M. at The Pageant in University City.