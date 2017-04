ST. LOUIS, MO 9KTVI)- St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirm that there has been an officer-involved shooting at Page and Taylor in the Lewis Place neighborhood. The suspect was shot in the leg and rushed to a hospital

No officers are injured.

Chief Dotson will brief the media on the circumstances of the shooting soon. FOX 2 has a crew headed to the scene.

Officer-involved shooting at Page/Taylor. No officers injured. Suspect shot in the leg & conveyed to hospital. More to come. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) April 9, 2017