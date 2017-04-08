Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athletes of the Week – John Burroughs baseball players, Joey Bock & Henry Abbott

The Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athletes of the Week for April 8, 2017 are John Burroughs High School baseball players Joey Bock and Henry Abbott. The two players have helped the Bomber to a 6-0 start this baseball season. The two have pitched and won five of those six games. Their offense is equally as good, with both players hitting well above .500.