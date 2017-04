Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The 17th Annual Walk with a Friend event supporting Friends of Kids with Cancer is just around the corner. Judy Ciapciak, Executive Director, joins FOX 2 to share more about this years festivities.

Join the fun in an event that supports, honors, and remembers kids with cancer on Saturday, April 29 at Maryville Centre in St. Louis. Participants can run the 5K or walk a 1K route. And don't forget, there will also be free First Watch breakfast and carnival themed games on hand as well.

For more, visit: https://www.friendsofkids.com/walk-with-a-friend.html