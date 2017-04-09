× Advocates file complaint in disabilities consent decree

CHICAGO (AP) – Attorneys have filed a federal complaint alleging Illinois isn’t fulfilling its commitment to fund disability services as a 2011 consent decree requires.

Equip for Equality and the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois say Illinois is paying providers at 2008 rates and care is deteriorating. They’re seeking to force Illinois to comply.

In a statement attorneys say the amount is “woefully inadequate” to accomplish mandates prompted by a 2005 lawsuit aimed at letting thousands of people with disabilities live more independently.

But Meredith Krantz of the state’s Department of Human Services says Illinois has followed every court order.

Illinois has operated without a budget for two years as Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democrat-controlled Legislature remain at odds. However, most of Illinois’ spending is on autopilot, including consent decrees.