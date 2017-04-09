× Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Missouri girl

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KTVI)-Officers with the Blue Springs Missouri Police Department have issued an AMBER Alert that occurred in Blue Springs,Missouri.

The abducted child is Apple S. Briscoe. She is a white female, five feet three inches tall weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The suspect is William L. Dela Cruz. He is described as an Asian male, 22, five feet ten inches tall weighing 220 pounds.

The two are believed to be traveling in a Silver 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Maryland registration 6CK5071.

Photos were not available.

If you have any information related to the abduction dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0152.