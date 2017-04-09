× Blues Beat Hurricanes in Shootout, Clinch Third Place in Central Division

The Blues did indeed clinch third place in the NHL’s Central Division with a 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. The win insures a third place finish in their division and a playoff date against the second place finisher in the Central Division, the Minnesota Wild. Oddly enough, Blues head coach Mike Yeo coached the Wild for half of last season before being fired by Minnesota, only to hired by the Blues in the off season.

In the win over the Hurricanes, the Blues got goals from Ivan Barbashev, Alexander Steen, Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall. Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the shootout, won by the Blues 2-1. Carter Hutton stopped 34 shots in the Blues net to get the victory.

The Blues vs Wild playoff series will begin in Minnesota. The NHL has not revealed dates and times for the playoff series yet.