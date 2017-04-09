× Cardinals Sloppy in 8-0 Loss to Reds

The Cardinals opening home stand of the season came to a thud with a sloppy 8-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

The Redbirds committed three errors while gathering just six hits on offense. Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez was hit hard giving up five earned runs in five innings pitched. The errors two by Jhonny Peralta and another by Randal Grichuk all in a dreadful sixth inning for the Cardinals defense, gave the Reds a 6-0 lead. The Cardinals finished their opening home stand with a 2-4 record.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has the post game reaction after the Cardinals 8-0 loss.

Next week the Cardinals travel to Washington for a three game series with the Nationals starting on Monday. Then Easter weekend the Cards will visit Matt Holliday and the Yankees in New York.