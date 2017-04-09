× Coin toss will determine next leader of tiny Illinois town

COLP, IL (AP) – The next village president in a southern Illinois community will be decided by a coin toss.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale says Tammy O’Daniell-Howell and Bryan Riekena each received 11 votes last Tuesday in Colp.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says the tie will be broken on April 20. Illinois law calls for a coin flip.

O’Daniell-Howell is a lifelong resident of Colp and the current village clerk, a job she’s held since 2009.

Riekena describes his occupation as “geek.” He attended Southern Illinois University on a swimming scholarship. He stayed in the area after earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

Only 29 of the 250 registered voters in Colp participated in the election last Tuesday.

