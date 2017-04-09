Family and friends pack service for Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (AP) _A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casket.

Family and friends of the rock `n’ roll legend have filled the St. Louis music club where Sunday’s private service is being held. Berry died last month at age 90.

Hundreds of fans filed through the club earlier Sunday to pay their final respects to Berry, whose beloved cherry-red Gibson guitar was bolted to the inside of his coffin lid.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Rev. Alex I. Peterson told those at the private service that they would celebrate Berry’s life in a rock `n roll style.