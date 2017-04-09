LIVE Video: ‘Celebration of Life’ for Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend Chuck Berry

Feldman, Duvall spark Reds over Cardinals 8-0

Posted 4:53 pm, April 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:52PM, April 9, 2017

Cincinnati Reds Adam Duvall swings, hitting a three run home run in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 26, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Scott Feldman allowed four hits and struck out six in six innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat St. Louis 8-0 Sunday to take two of three from the Cardinals.

Adam Duvall had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Reds, who have won just five of their last 40 series at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis went 2-4 on its opening homestand and heads on a six-game trip to Washington and the New York Yankees.

Feldman left after the Cardinals put their first two runners on in the seventh. Blake Wood and Tony Cingrani completed a six-hitter.

Carlos Martinez (0-1) gave up six runs_ five earned _ and six hits _ in five-plus innings. He hit two batters, walked one and threw a wild pitch.