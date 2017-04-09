Get an inside look of the book ‘Immortal Moments in Cardinals History’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Just in time for the kick-off of the 2017 Red Bird season, Immortal Moments in Cardinal History is the new book that highlights the The St. Louis Cardinals' greatest memories. This just may be the perfect gift for the Cardinals Super-Fan in your life.

The author of the book, Robert Tiemann is here to give us a quick sneak peak of the rare photos the book features.

Immortal Moments can be found in several book stores,and you can be on the look out for the authors to host a book signing before Father's Day.