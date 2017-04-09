Gym Guyz demonstrates pre-conditioning exercises for golf season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--If you're an avid golfer, be sure that your body is well conditioned. Although golf my not seem like the most strenuous sport to some people, it is still in the best interest of the player to practice a few exercises to prevent any injuries through this golf season.

Gym Guyz is an in-home personal training group. Katie, a representative from the company, stopped by to demonstrate a few exercises that you can do on your own with your golf club.

For more information or to book your appointment, go to https://www.gymguyz.com/