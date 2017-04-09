Public viewing at The Pageant for legendary Chuck Berry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Chuck Berry fans have the chance to say their final farewells to the late rock `n' roll visionary.

Fans can file past Berry's casket later Sunday at a St. Louis club where he often performed. After the public viewing, a private service will be held for family and friends of the music legend, who died March 18 at age 90.

Berry's repertoire included about three dozen songs, including ``Johnny B. Goode,'' ``Sweet Little Sixteen'' and ``Roll Over Beethoven.'' And he had a profound influence on rock `n' roll, from garage bands all the way up to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Berry was the first artist in the inaugural 986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building's opening.