Tarasenko, Sobotka lift Blues over NHL-worst Avalanche

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Vladimir Tarasenko netted a go-ahead goal 19 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first NHL game in three years, lifting the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Blues have won 15 of their last 19 games. They’ll open the postseason with a best-of-seven series against Minnesota.

Colorado finished the season with an NHL-low 48 points. The Avs have lost 11 of their last 13 games in St. Louis.

St. Louis’ Jake Allen made 32 saves, and Zach Sanford also scored for the Blues.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice for the Avalanche. Calvin Pickard had 24 save.