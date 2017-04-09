× Wacha Pitches, Diaz Hits Cardinals Past Reds 10-4

Michael Wacha’s first start of the season was a successful one as the Cardinals beat the Reds 10-4 on Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium. Wacha pitched six strong innings to get the win. He allowed just one run on three hits while striking out six Reds hitters. Aledmys Diaz led the Cardinals offense hitting two home runs while driving in four. Jedd Gyorko added two hits and drove in two runs to help the Cardinals cause. The win ends a three game losing streak for the Redbirds.

Here's Cardinals manager Mike Matheny on the efforts of Wacha and Diaz in today's win.

Carlos Martinez starts for the Cardinals on Sunday at 1:15 PM as they close out the series with the Reds and their season opening home stand.