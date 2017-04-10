San Bernardino school shooting: At least 4 victims reported

Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students are in unknown condition after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Monday and opened fire in what the police chief characterized as a suspected murder-suicide.

Authorities responded to the elementary school, located 5378 N. H St., to a report of an active shooter just before 10:30 a.m., according to San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia.

The preliminary information was that a total of four victims were being treated, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan.

The gunman was among those who were possibly down, according to the chief.

Two students were transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which took place in a classroom, he said.

“We have two students who have been flown by MediVac helicopter to a local trauma center,” San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The third victim is a a teacher, according to Garcia.

“We do not know the age of the students. We do not know the grade that the teacher taught,” she said.

Garcia told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

She added that the elementary school do not have uniformed police officers or campus security, unlike the district’s middle and high schools.

“Our middle schools have campus security and all of our high schools have uniformed police officers,” Garcia said.

Authorities have not yet said whether the two adults who were found deceased were the teacher and the shooter, or if they were additional victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino, which is not far from the elementary school, were asked to shelter in place amid the active shooter report, the college tweeted. The shelter in place order was removed around 11:40 a.m.

North Park students were being taken to Cajon High School — located at 1200 W. Hill Dr. — “for safety,” Burguan tweeted.

Parents are asked to go to the high school and have a picture ID in order to pick up their students, the School District tweeted.

“If parent are looking to reunite with their children, all kids are being transported to Cajon High School,” Garcia said.

In addition to North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were also placed on lockdown, according to the School District. It was not immediately known how long the lockdowns would last.

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

KTLA’s Tracy Bloom Jennifer Thang reporting.