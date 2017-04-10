Blues going to Stanley Cup Playoffs for sixth straight season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The St. Louis Blues will be going to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season next week. The team finished the regular season with a 46-29-7 record good for 99 points and third place in the Central Division.

Their first round opponent will be the team finishing second in the division, the Minnesota Wild. This series has drama even before it begins next week.

The Wild knocked the Blues out of the playoffs in 2015, Mike Yeo, the current Blues head coach, was the Minnesota coach back then. So Yeo faces his old team in this year’s playoffs.

We do know Games 1 and 2 will be in Minnesota, with Games 3 and 4 shifting to St. Louis.

The series is a best four games out of seven.