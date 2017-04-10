Boil Water Order issued for portions of Monroe, St. Clair Counties

MONROE COUNTY, IL (KTVI) – Due to a water main break, about 500 customers served by Illinois American Water in Monroe and St. Clair Counties are under a boil water order. It includes much of the area southeast of Columbia, IL along IL Rt. 3 and IL 158. It also includes a stretch of 158 east of Millstadt and west of Belleville.

Illinois American Water’s sale for resale/wholesale customers of Millstadt, Waterloo, Columbia and Concordia are also under a boil water order. People affected are being contacted directly by those communities.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is okay for bathing, washing, and other common uses. The boil water order is expected to be in effect for about 36 hours.

More information: www.Illinoisamwater.com