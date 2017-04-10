Cook County criminal judge shot to death in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Cook County Circuit Court judge has been shot to death outside his home on the South Side of Chicago.

Chicago police say Associate Judge Raymond Myles and a female acquaintance were shot shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

Myles was pronounced dead at a hospital. The unidentified woman is expected to survive.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said at a news conference that the woman encountered someone with a gun otside the home, they exchanged words and the woman was shot.

Myles heard the commotion and gunshot, and was shot multiple times after also exchanging words with the shooter.

Staples says it doesn’t appear that any property was stolen.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a statement that colleagues knew Myles “for his kindness and his impartial administration of justice.”