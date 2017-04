Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI)- Get your resumes ready! St. Charles County is hosting a series of job fairs this week. They're looking for full-time, part-time, permanent and temporary workers.

Today's job fair is a Curbside event. You don't even have to get out of your car!

Head to the Missouri Job Center on Turner Boulevard in St. Peters between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today.

You can simply drive by and staff will hand out bags filled with help-wanted information.