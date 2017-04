Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire and EMS are investigating after a tractor trailer overturned on WB I-270 near Troy. The driver was rescued.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on westbound I-270 before Route 159. ARCH Helicopter was called to the scene to assist. The driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

One lane is getting by in the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.