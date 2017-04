Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Prepare to Hunt for a Cure. Help those who live with Leukemia and Lymphoma just by participating in an age-old Easter activity--an Egg Hunt!

This Saturday, meet the LLS Easter Bunny at Queeny Park to hunt for 75,000 eggs and raise money to find a cure for those living with Leukemia and Lymphoma.

Registration begins at 8:30 and the Egg Hunt will take place 10 to noon.

For more information, click http://www.lls.org/events/hunt-for-a-cure?title&cid=event_by_id