ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Some local barbers will be giving out free haircuts to homeless people today. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 13th and Olive near the Central Library in downtown St. Louis.

They will also give away food!

There is a Go Fund Me page for hygiene and sanitation supplies for the equipment.

If you'd like to donate visit: Gofundme.com/anbbzj-haircuts-for-the-homelessĀ