Harper has 4 hits, 3 RBIs as Nationals rout Cardinals 14-6

Posted 10:27 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26PM, April 10, 2017

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper dives for a foul ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals Matt Holliday but fails to make the catch in the first inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 1, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances as the Washington Nationals routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-6 on Monday night.

Harper drove in three runs during his first four-hit game since April 17, 2013.

Stephen Drew, Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman each had three of Washington’s 19 hits, and the Nationals overcame four errors by breaking open the game in a seven-run eighth inning.

Tanner Roark (2-0) allowed five runs _ three earned _ over five innings. The right-hander worked around three errors committed behind him.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (0-2) gave up six runs and 11 hits over four-plus innings.