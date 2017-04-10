× Harper has 4 hits, 3 RBIs as Nationals rout Cardinals 14-6

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances as the Washington Nationals routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-6 on Monday night.

Harper drove in three runs during his first four-hit game since April 17, 2013.

Stephen Drew, Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman each had three of Washington’s 19 hits, and the Nationals overcame four errors by breaking open the game in a seven-run eighth inning.

Tanner Roark (2-0) allowed five runs _ three earned _ over five innings. The right-hander worked around three errors committed behind him.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (0-2) gave up six runs and 11 hits over four-plus innings.