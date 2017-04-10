× Join FOX 2 Meteorologists for ‘Gateway Stormfest’ at the Science Center

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Gateway Stormfest is back. This year the event is being held on Saturday, May 6 at the St. Louis Science Center.

The Omnimax movie “Extreme Weather” will kick off the event. The cost of the movie is $5 per person for Stormfest attendees, half off the regular price. There will be two showings at 11am and Noon. If you choose to see the movie at 11, you will go straight to the Omnimax when you arrive.

If you choose the noon movie, arrive at 11am and you will be directed to the Stormfest area where you can meet the FOX 2 and News 11 meteorologists. Just before noon, you will be escorted to the Omnimax theater for your movie. Then those who saw the movie at 11, will be escorted to the Stormfest area for their opportunity to meet the meteorologists.

Around 1pm, after the noon movie, everyone will gather in the Stormfest area for the main event, weather presentations from our meteorologists about the extreme weather our area has seen in recent months. The meteorologists will then take your questions about all things weather. The event will wrap up around 2:15pm.

As in past years, we will have giveaways and the chance to win attendance prize bags. Seating for each movie is limited to 300, so get your ticket today. Click the link below to get your tickets now.

Parking for Stormfest is available in a number of locations. You can park in the Science Center parking lot. You will have to pay the normal parking fee of $10. Free parking is available in Forest Park by the James S. McDonnell Planetarium. You can then take the walkway over to the Science Center. Free parking is also available at Macklind & Berthold. Its a short walk to the Science Center from there.

Gateway Stormfest 2017

Saturday, May 6, 2017

11am

St. Louis Science Center

$5 “Extreme Weather” in the Omnimax theater

Free parking at James S. McDonnell Planetarium & lot at Macklind & Berthold

Pay to park at the Science Center