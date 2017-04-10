Kenrick’s shares tips to pull off the perfect Easter feast centerpiece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - With Easter comes the Easter feast. Kenrick's Meats and Catering is here to help you feature a delectable ham to include with your dinner that your family will love. They also have several house-made glazes to choose from to suit whichever type of ham you choose.

Allow Kenric's to help you achieve your most tasty holiday yet, and purchase your Kenrick's Easter masterpiece today.