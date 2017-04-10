× Man gets 6 years in prison for fondling women’s feet

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) _ An Illinois man has received a six-year prison sentence for fondling women’s feet last year at two public libraries.

Omar Carlton of Aurora pleaded guilty in October to two counts of aggravated battery in a public place in connection with touching the feet of the women in separate incidents. He was sentenced Monday.

DuPage County prosecutors say in April 2016, a woman working at a cubicle at the Warrenville Public Library whn she felt something brush up against her feet several times. She reported the incident. An investigation by Warrenville police identified the 45-year-old Carlton as a suspect.

Carlton was arrested in May and was out on bond when he was charged in a similar incident at the North Central College Library in Naperville. He was in custody until his guilty plea.