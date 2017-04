ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A man had to be rescued from a car that crashed into the River Des Peres in south St. Louis Monday. Police were called to the scene about one half mile south of Loughborough around 1:45pm for a partially submerged vehicle in the river. The driver, a 24-year old black male, was pulled from the vehicle and rushed to a hospital.

There is no word on that man’s condition.