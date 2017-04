× Margie’s Money Saver: The Big One® Solid Bath Towels on sale at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-It’s The Big One! We’re talking about bath towels on sale at Kohl’s online.

Right now get The Big One® Solid Bath Towels dropping from nearly $10 to just over $4, with a coupon code. The towels are made of cotton and are available in 12 colors.

Get free shipping when you spend $75 or more. You can also check to see if in store pick up is available.

To learn more visit: Kohls.com

Coupon Code: SPRINGSAVE