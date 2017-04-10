Pet of the Week – Eleanor

Posted 12:10 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:59AM, April 10, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - If you're looking for a cuddle bud who loves laps, meet Eleanor!

She's a two-year-old Scottish terrier mix and came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control via an owner surrender. Eleanor came to the MEHS very matted, but someone donated a grooming session and now she looks happy and healthy!

Eleanor is potty-trained and just a microchip implanted, so she is available for adoption today.

If you are interested in learning more about Eleanor, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

