Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - If you're looking for a cuddle bud who loves laps, meet Eleanor!

She's a two-year-old Scottish terrier mix and came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control via an owner surrender. Eleanor came to the MEHS very matted, but someone donated a grooming session and now she looks happy and healthy!

Eleanor is potty-trained and just a microchip implanted, so she is available for adoption today.

If you are interested in learning more about Eleanor, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!