3 arrested after bi-state police chase ends near airport

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI)-Three people are in custody after a bi-state police chase ended Monday morning near Lambert St. Louis International Airport. It began shortly before 9 a.m. during a traffic stop in Washington Park, Illinois.

Police chased the suspect vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 into St. Charles County. Two people fled the vehicle near the Fifth Street exit. They were taken into custody.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene.

The driver fled the St. Charles area heading eastbound on I-70. He was finally stopped by authorities near Natural Bridge Road.

He is in custody as well.