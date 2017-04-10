Scattered storms to sweep through St. Louis Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The warm weather from the weekend rolls on into Monday as the wait is on for a cool front. Ahead of this system, southerly winds remain breezy, clouds increase, and spots storms roll in for the morning. Most are dry until the afternoon and evening when scattered thunderstorms develop through the bi-state, especially around Metro St. Louis into southern Illinois.

Scattered strong storms are lifting northeast through the western viewing area. These storms will affect areas near and north of I-44 in MO and I-70 in Illinois,including metro St. Louis. Dime to nickel sized hail and wind gusts of 40-50mph are possible with the strongest cells. Storms should be in metro St. Louis near 9am.

The severe threat is very low today, but we can’t rule out an isolated strong-severe storm capable of producing small hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Temps remain warm this afternoon in the upper 70's before cooler air settles in tonight after the rain. Tuesday is cooler in the 60's with a return to sunshine for midweek.