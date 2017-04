ANDERSON, Mo. (AP) _ Services are set for a southwestern Missouri sheriff’s deputy killed when his patrol car hit a school bus while he was responding to a reported domestic disturbance.

Fifty-six-year-old Barry County sheriff’s Master Sgt. Carl Cosper Jr. died in the crash Friday on Missouri 37 near Washburn.

The bus driver, who was the only occupant of that vehicle, was not injured.

Cosper’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Grace Life Church in Anderson.